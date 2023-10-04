In the video game business, especially the online part, Nintendo is well known for taking the next step in terms of upgrading to new hardware, since their servers do not usually last long after a new device is released. . And now that Wii U and 3DS have closed the stores permanently, it seems that there is a new target in sight.

As reported by the official account of the company Japan, the online servers of these two consoles will soon be closed, which means that the games will not be able to be downloaded even if the user has already purchased them previously. Also, online games like Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon They will stop working, so their progress will be lost in some way.

As of early April 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Thank you very much for your continued support of our products. Find out more: https://t.co/nOyzBImHCE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2023

The date for this server outage will take place in April 2024so users still have time to preserve the games they have acquired through the hard drive. Wii U eShop or put an SD memory with more capacity in 3DS. It will also be time for users to play as much as possible online until the imminent end arrives.

For now, everything will serve as normal until next year.

Editor’s note: Nintendo is the company that is not afraid to close the servers, since since the Wii and Dsi Ware they have without problems lowered the power button. Something that its competitors do not do for fear of fans, and that is why Xbox 360 and Ps3 are still active.