A report from Bloomberg states that Nintendo has plans to increase production Of Nintendo Switch during the course of next fiscal yeari.e. the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

The portal states that in the current fiscal year, ending on March 31, Nintendo shipped about 21 million units of the Switch. Although the company lowered its sales forecast to 19 million units in November due to component shortages, it now believes it can ramp up production of its console, though it’s currently unclear by how much.

“Nintendo has told suppliers and assembly partners that it intends to produce more Switch units in the fiscal year starting in April, but has not yet communicated a specific goal,” the report reads.

Recall that at the end of September Nintendo Switch has reached 114.33 million units sold worldwide. Demand for the console is still strong, but according to market analysts, a physiological decline in sales is foreseeable. Which would also be understandable, given that it has been on the market since 2017. However, according to Bloomberg sources, the company’s plans for the next fiscal year show that Nintendo actually plans at least another vintage with the flakes for your console.

During the course of 2023, a certain The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will certainly play an important role in console sales. Furthermore, the Kyoto-based company could also be planning a possible price cut for the console, to push sales as much as possible before the debut of its next console, which according to Nikkei should arrive in the second half of 2024. But these are currently only some assumptions.