The most interesting thing about this news is that it will be the first time that Nintendo has participated since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then he had chosen to present his news through transmissions known as directs. Perhaps now they have some big announcements on their hands.

The return of this industry heavyweight to Gamescom is sure to give the event a huge boost. Perhaps in the coming months we will find out about more companies that will join this fair, which is the most important in Europe.

Some of Nintendo’s most anticipated games this year will already be out by Gamescom. This already triggered the rumors that he will present his next console here. Of course, everything is mere speculation, so you have to take the information carefully. Do you think we will finally see the Switch Pro?

What does Nintendo have prepared for this 2023?

While we wait for the surprise that Nintendo has for us at Gamescom, it is worth remembering its expected releases for this 2023. Perhaps the most anticipated is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which launches on May 12 on Switch.

Source: Nintendo

A couple of months later, on July 21, the long-awaited sequel will arrive. Pikmin 4. Out of these titles, one of the biggest would be Metroid Prime 4 which already has a few years without presenting news. How do you think they can surprise us at Gamescom?

