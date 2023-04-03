As is known, since nintendoswitch arrived on the market it has always been criticized for something, and that is precisely the Joy-Con, controls that featured the famous drift theme shortly after the console was purchased. That leads to the fact that the Japanese company has repaired the defects within the year of warranty and now they plan to extend this attention.

According to what has been reported, the company has confirmed that in United Kingdom, the European Economic Area and Switzerland users will be able to have their repair free even if they leave the established warranty period. This is according to a support page update that tags the issue as responsiveness syndrome or call drift.

This is what is indicated on the page Nintendo in it Kingdom United:

Until further notice, you will not be charged by Nintendo in the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom and Switzerland to repair responsiveness syndrome, regardless of whether it is due to a defect or wear and tear. Nintendo prides itself on creating high-quality, durable products and is continually improving them. Therefore, and until further notice, Nintendo offers to consumers who purchased the respective product in the EEA, the United Kingdom and Switzerland that repairs of response syndrome related to joysticks will be carried out free of charge at repair centers Nintendo official. This applies even if the syndrome is caused by wear and tear and even if the 24-month manufacturer’s warranty provided by Nintendo has expired. The manufacturer’s warranty does not affect any legal rights you may have under consumer protection legislation as a purchaser of goods. The benefits described here are in addition to those rights.

It is worth mentioning that these types of policies are available in other regions such as North America, Latin America, France, among others that suffer from specific problems with these controls. It is not guaranteed that the change will be made for a completely new pair, but their repair is fully insured by the Japanese company.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: This Joy Con thing seems like it will never end until a new Nintendo console arrives, at least other controllers like the Pro Controller don’t have many flaws. Of course, it is not that they are eternal, they just last longer to present problems.