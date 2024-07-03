It’s no secret that artificial intelligence is a topic of great debate in the video game industry. While this technology has always been used in one way or another, in recent years generative artificial intelligence has been promoted for the development of these experiences, something that Nintendo does not plan to use it.

In a recent questions and answers session With investors, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was questioned about the possibility of the Japanese company using generative artificial intelligence in its developments, something that multiple Western companies have encouraged. However, this will not be the case.. This is what Furukawa commented:

“Generative AI, which has been a hot topic in recent years, can be more creative, but we also recognize that it has intellectual property rights issues. Our company has decades of experience in creating optimal gaming experiences for our customers. While we are flexible in responding to technological advances, we hope to continue to offer value that is unique to us and cannot be created through technology alone.”

Part of what makes generative AI controversial is the use of material created by other people to make something “new.” In this way, Nintendo, who protects its intellectual property above all else, is not interested in making use of something that goes against what they so strongly defend.

However, this does not seem to be the perspective of other studios. Companies such as EA and Take-Two have made it clear that they plan to make use of generative artificial intelligence for the development of future games, replacing much of what the human team does in certain sections. In related news, Nintendo begins legal battle against pirate sites. Likewise, Nintendo speaks out about ROM Hacks at Walmart.

Author’s Note:

Nintendo is the last company likely to use AI in any creative department. Seeing a Mario or Zelda game using this technology would be blasphemy, marking the beginning of the end of time. It’s impossible to conceive.

Via: Game World Observer