Nintendo, unlike other video game developers who use artificial intelligence or generative AI, does not intend to do so. That is what the company’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, categorically responded.

That was his response to an investor in a recent Q&A session. In addition to stressing the need to prioritize human creativity, he mentioned the problem of copyright infringement.

The head of Nintendo commented ‘In the video game industry, AI technology has long been used to control enemy movements, so title development and AI technology have always been closely related.’.

Then he highlighted ‘Generative AI, which has been in vogue in recent years, may be more creative, but we still recognize that it has intellectual property rights issues’.

Shuntaro Furukawa pointed out ‘We have decades of expertise in creating optimal gaming experiences for our consumers, and while we remain flexible in responding to technological developments, we look forward to continuing to deliver value that is unique to us and cannot be achieved with technology alone.’.

The president of Nintendo not only said no to the use of generative Artificial Intelligence, but also highlighted the work of the creatives within the company.

But he also mentioned one of the main problems facing AI today, which is having to resort to content created by authors from around the world, whose works are then used by the creators of this technology.

In most cases, this is done without their permission and without any compensation. Courts in the United States are already hearing cases of this kind and at any time one of them could set a precedent. Nintendo’s position is understandable.

