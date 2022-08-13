Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said today that the company has no plans on a possible Switch price increase, despite the increase in production costs. In the past few weeks, console sales have dropped 23% due to the shortage of semiconductors, with financial year profits down 29%.

Speaking to Nikkei however, Furukawa said Nintendo doesn’t want to raise the prices of the consoles anyway. Speaking of the increase in production after such a shortage, Furukawa stated that Nintendo is increasing its supplies of components for the last half of this summer. He also stated that Nintendo is certain to sell another 21 million consoles by the end of the financial year, but that looking beyond is impossible.

According to Furukawa, transport costs are also impacting the company’s revenues, as they are also impacted by the uncertainty on fuel supplies given the historical moment we are experiencing. Despite everything, he is confident that thanks to the new titles coming out on the console, such as Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the sale of the consoles will have a new boost, as has already happened in the past.

