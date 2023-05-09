













Nintendo will not have new hardware before the end of March 2024

In other words, if you thought you were going to have a Switch Pro or a switch 2 with more power or the next generation of hardware, since we must point out that Nintendo It has no plans to do so, at least from the time of writing this note until March 31, 2024, which is when its fiscal year ends.

We can even point out that Nintendo has in mind to sell more OLED models of its Switch thanks to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and maybe other packages, which give launch priority to new hardware because the current one continues to sell, plus it pushes game sales, which are also very important.

Also, sales of the Switch are slowly falling off, which is to be expected at this point, however, with the release of Tears of the KingdomIt does not sound unreasonable that many players jump to buy a new console, especially the one that has many details alluding to the new The Legend of Zelda.

Source: Nintendo

Finally, the Japanese company expects to sell 15 million consoles by the end of March 2024 and the task does not sound far-fetched.

Nintendo: The rest of its releases for 2023

In addition to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which comes out on May 12 in nintendoswitchWhat other games can we expect for this console? According to the information available we will have some niche exclusives like Etrian Odyssey Origins coming out on June 1st.

Then June 12 will arrive Front Mission 2 Remake, Pikmin 4 It comes out on July 21. Hogwarts Legacy (which is not exclusive) will be out on July 25. From then on they are “generic” releases or ports. For sure, during the summer, we will have more announcements than we could expect for the Big N console.

Do you think more decent launches will come for the switches?