Nintendo he confirmed, with a official statementThat will not be present at E3 2023thus putting an end to the doubts about whether the company could be seen in some form within the reborn American videogame fair.

It seems that the main reason, essentially, is the fact that “E3 it’s not part of the plans” by Nintendo, at least as regards 2023. Considering the organization that the company has taken for years now, this is not surprising at all, however it had still found a way to be present at the previous editions of E3 with various solutions, between Direct parallels and the typical “Treehouse” with live streaming and gameplay on various games for Nintendo Switch.

“We consider our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and we always think of various ways to keep our fans interested,” reads the Nintendo press release released in these hours. “Considering that this year’s E3 does not fit our current plans, we have made the decision to do not participate. However, we have been and continue to be strong supporters of ESA and E3.”

Nintendo also therefore provides the first official confirmation on the great absentees of E3 2023, in addition to Sony and Microsoft but they have not yet communicated the matter clearly. PlayStation has now abandoned the American fair for several years, while for Xbox it would be a rather unprecedented choice, given that even last year it had participated in force at the E3 period with its Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. This year, however, he’s reportedly opted out of the show, focusing on a completely standalone show, according to reports.

At this point E3 2023 seems particularly devoid of big events, although it still received support from Ubisoft. We remind you that the fair will be held from 13 to 16 June 2023, while we await further information on those present and absent.