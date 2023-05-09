Nintendo would not plan any event in May and June to present the new arrivals on Nintendo Switch in the next months. This was stated in black and white by the journalist Andy Robinson of VGC, confirming the rumors regarding the imminence of a PlayStation Showcase.

Robinson: “I’ve also heard that in the usual late May/June window there will be a PlayStation Showcase, including Konami stuff. I don’t expect anything from Nintendo.”

Currently there are already many events confirmed for the next few weeks, between the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, followed by the PC Game Show. Then there’s Summer Game Fest and Ubisoft Forward. In addition, increasingly insistent rumors want the PlayStation Showcase arriving at the end of May. Other publishers also have their own events scheduled, in some cases longer in the long run such as THQ Nordic.

Why Nintendo could skip the summer showcase? In the meantime, it is fair to say that for now there is nothing confirmed on the matter. It should also be added that Nintendo Switch is preparing to enter the final part of its life cycle and Mario’s house could have something big planned in the immediate future to open its next phase. In particular, we are talking about a new console, which the more time passes, the more it seems inevitable.

Currently, therefore, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appears to be the last major exclusive for Nintendo Switch, which will be followed by the still important Pikmin 4 and other minor launches.