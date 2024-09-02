On September 2, Nintendo updated its guidelines for content creators and noted that ‘will object’ anyone you deem inappropriate. In this case this applies to online videos and images on sharing platforms.

The company says it is humbled by the loyalty and passion of its fan base. But it reminds creatives to adhere to ‘basic rules’ and decides to reserve the right to act against certain types of content.

In this case, Nintendo is referring to content that it believes is illegal, inappropriate or does not comply with its policies. It also highlights that it reserves the right to not allow the use of content based on its games in the case of such violations.

This is why, if necessary, you can remove it and point out in particular ‘videos on behalf of its third-party partners’Now, what does the company consider when deleting recordings of this type?

Well, those that include content considered ‘graphic, explicit, harmful or offensive’. Also that incorporates ‘statements or actions that may be considered offensive, insulting, obscene or disturbing to others’.

Nintendo also notes that content creators cannot upload videos or do live streams with unedited footage of their games without adding their own ‘creative or editorial contribution’. This is what relates to the West.

In Japan the guidelines are stricter, as it is mentioned that content that cannot be used ‘violate public order and morality’. Now, does this have to do with Bowsette or fan creations, as was suggested in early July 2024?

Rather, it is the response to a Japanese content creator who took advantage Splatoon 3 to share a video of ‘how to graduate from virginity’ among his followers. This caused a great controversy in Japan and Nintendo certainly did not like this happening. So they decided to take action.

