According to Reuters, Nintendo confirmed his plan raise salaries of employees by 10% in Japandespite lowering its utilke forecast by 4% to 480 billion yen (about 3.6 billion euros) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

The salary increase would come under the pressure of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who called on companies to pay workers more due to the effects of inflation on an economy worn down by years of deflation and stagnant wages, as Japan prepares for its spring negotiations.

Furthermore, by increasing wages, Nintendo will be able to attract new workforce. This is an important point given the difficulty of Japanese companies to find workers due to the collapse of the birth rate and low immigration.

Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of Nintendo, said in this regard, during the recent financial briefing of the company, that it is important for long-term growth to give greater security to workers. Furthermore, he confirmed that he does not want to raise the prices of Nintendo Switch and its games, although he does not rule out that it could happen if circumstances change.