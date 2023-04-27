Nintendo he is very suspicious and we are all wondering, what are they up to? Especially after the account of the brand’s iconic store in New York tweeted that they will keep the second floor of the store closed from 11am to 4pm local time to hold a private event.

Surely the majority of mortals will not be able to attend this event since it will take place tomorrow, Thursday, April 27, and the people who are invited will already have some access document. But it won’t take long for those lucky enough to get in to share what’s happening on social media.

On Thursday, 4/27, the second floor of #NintendoNYC will be closed from 11AM-4PM due to a private event pic.twitter.com/VLZNIqNlaU —Nintendo NYC (@NintendoNYC) April 26, 2023

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: If we take into account that the media were recently invited to test The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in that precise place… it is very possible that both events are related. Anyway, the wait will be short friends, be patient.