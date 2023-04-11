As is well known, this year the E3 is completely cancelled, which leaves us only with the presentations of the Summer Game Fest, which will be carried out with large third-party companies. That translates to Nintendo It is not going to put its booth where users can play its news for the coming months, or at least we thought so.

A few hours ago it was announced Nintendo Live, which will take place in the city of Seattle next September, being a place for fans of the company to gather and try out the newest titles. The best thing is that it is not only limited to that, since there will also be tournaments, photo sessions with what will be their botargas and more.

announcing #NintendoLive 2023, an in-person event for fans of all ages that will take place in Seattle this September! Experience Nintendo Switch gameplay, live stage performances, tournaments, photo ops, and more. Stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/0uePw3LHqS pic.twitter.com/3nqalGUTa0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 11, 2023

For now nothing is mentioned around the exact date, but fans should keep the month of September apart. And it is that in the description of its page it speaks of small prizes for those who participate in its activities. Then, it is possible that the guests take a poster, stuffed animals and even games, the latter for tournament winners.

It’s strange that Nintendo carry out these kinds of activities, but since there won’t be anything big like the E3it could be said that Seattle He is going to celebrate his summer event that seems to be on the brink of final extinction. After this announcement, more things of this style are expected, such as one in the official store of the brand in the city of NY.

Editor’s note: At least it’s a way of making up for the fact that there won’t be E3, but the downside is that it’s only limited to being located in Seattle. For us to have this in Mexico, the truth is that we are light years away.