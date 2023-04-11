













Nintendo will have a face-to-face event in 2023 and it will be for fans

However, so far, they are the only details we know. The date, place, and price of tickets have not yet been announced. However, it seems that Nintendo’s live event will be for the fans, although in turn it will invite the general population – for example, it is planned so that the families of the players can enjoy the experience.

In a press release Nintendo emphasized the following:

“With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees the chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the wider Nintendo community in the spirit of having fun and making lasting memories.”

It also seems that it will be a very large event and themed in detail:

“There will be a ‘wide variety of activities inspired by Nintendo games‘ available in a ‘large-scale theme area‘“.

Nintendo is one of the companies that seeks to encourage players to healthy competitions and dynamics. Events like these demonstrate your commitment to creating a friendlier, more family-friendly gaming community.

The Nintendo Live event will arrive in September 2023.

Nintendo Switch: When is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released?

On May 12, 2023, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It’s coming to Switch consoles.

