With the launch of the successor to Nintendo Switch In the future, many have wondered how the Japanese company plans to combat public demand, and avoid the shortage of units that tormented the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S during their first months on the marketFortunately, the Big N already has a plan.

During the most recent shareholders meeting, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa noted that the company is already taking measures to combat public demand, avoid unit shortages, and reduce the chances of hoarders controlling this market. This is what the executive commented on the matter:

“As a countermeasure against reselling, we believe that the most important thing is to produce sufficient quantities to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year. In addition, we are also studying whether we can take other measures, to the extent permitted by law, taking into account the circumstances of each region.”

Considering we don’t even know when the Switch 2 will hit the market yet, There is still some time before we see Nintendo’s plans to satisfy to all those who want to have their next console during its launch. This is an interesting proposal, and the Japanese company can take into consideration everything that happened with PlayStation and Xbox a couple of years ago to avoid these problems.

Let us remember that the demand for new generation consoles was so high, and production so low, that the hoarders managed to dominate the market for a time, and the users were at their mercy. Fortunately, the situation has returned to normal.and Nintendo has always been a company capable of manufacturing millions of units without many problems.

Let us even remember that Nintendo was not affected as much by the chip shortage during the pandemic. We can only wait to see his plans in action. On related topics, Nintendo talks about the price of the Switch 2. Likewise, a woman is arrested for smuggling a Switch game.

Author’s Note:

Considering the current state of the market, preventing resale and hoarders is a big challenge, and not something that can be done easily. Rather than involving the police, Nintendo should have high expectations, and manufacture enough consoles for public demand.

Via: VGC