It should be noted that the single-player or offline components will remain intact. This brings the end of Nintendo’s support for these consoles even closer. Since a few months ago they also closed their respective digital stores.

The company’s publication simply indicates that this closure will occur in April 2024, without a specific date. However, they assured that as the time approaches, they will announce the exact day on which the end of online services will come. So we must be attentive.

Finally, Nintendo thanked the players for supporting these two consoles in their busiest years. They also assured that, even if online services close, players will still be able to download updates and re-download games they had already purchased.

Will Nintendo keep some services online?

Nintendo’s post came with a link to a question and answer section. In this they assure that there will still be support for Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter. Although as time goes by they will also close. You can also continue using StreetPass but you will no longer have a system to communicate online.

Source: Nintendo.

On the other hand, they assured that the online services of some third-party software will still be active. Only in that case players will have to consult with the developers if their titles will continue. Did you have any favorite games to play online on these consoles?

