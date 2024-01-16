Nintendo has announced that it will donate 50 million yen (approximately $340,000) to support the victims of the earthquake which hit the Noto peninsula in Japan, offering moreover free repairs for damage to devices produced by the company suffered on that occasion.

Just at the beginning of the year, the area in question was hit by a violent earthquake of magnitude 7.6, which led to the deaths of 222 people, with 22 still missing and extensive damage spread across a large area, according to reports from the Ishikawa Prefectural Government.

In a post published on X by Nintendo's official account, the company reported a message of condolences to the victims, also announcing the charitable initiative with the donation in question.