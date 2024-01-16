Nintendo has announced that it will donate 50 million yen (approximately $340,000) to support the victims of the earthquake which hit the Noto peninsula in Japan, offering moreover free repairs for damage to devices produced by the company suffered on that occasion.
Just at the beginning of the year, the area in question was hit by a violent earthquake of magnitude 7.6, which led to the deaths of 222 people, with 22 still missing and extensive damage spread across a large area, according to reports from the Ishikawa Prefectural Government.
In a post published on X by Nintendo's official account, the company reported a message of condolences to the victims, also announcing the charitable initiative with the donation in question.
Nintendo's message
“We would like to give our best support to those who were affected by the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula in 2024″, reads the message, which then explains the initiatives decided by Nintendo.
“We will allow free repairs for our products to those in areas covered by the Disaster Relief Act, following the earthquake, for a period of 6 months from the date of application of the act”.
“In addition, we will donate 50 million yen through the Red Cross to help those affected by the disaster.” Nintendo's initiative follows closely that of The Pokémon Company, a directly connected company, which on January 6 had already announced the donation of 50 million yen to the victims of the earthquake.
