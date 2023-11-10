The big companies in the industry video game They are constantly evolving to offer the best experiences to consumers around the world and, in parallel, expand their business portfolios with the purpose of providing attractive economic benefits to their investors.

An unprecedented alliance will occur between Nintendo and Sony Picturesevery time the big N has announced a movie The Legend of Zelda which will be in charge of Avi Aradwhere the company that owns Mario Bros. will be the majority shareholder, which will surely give it the creative baton.

It should be noted that Mr. Aradhas offered great films in his professional career, such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Hombre de Hierrobut it has also had some nonsense such as Bratz, Hulk and Morbiusmeaning that the filmmaker will be pushed to the limit so as not to disappoint the followers of this emblematic saga.

In another order of ideas, Phil SpencerCEO of Microsoft Gaming, has begun to visit the different studios of Activision Blizzard and everything has happened informally, generating trust in the workforce and a smooth transition is predicted, just as happened with the acquisition of Bethesda.

One of Spencer’s most iconic appearances was during the last Blizzconwhere he shared the stage with Mike Ybarracurrent president of Blizzardtranscending that the studio responsible for Diablo and Warcraft will have greater creative freedom, which will allow the eventual development of new concepts or intellectual properties.

Despite the great moment that Microsoft is experiencing, not everything is hunky dory regarding the merger with Activision Blizzard, as it will have to decide whether to continue celebrating the merger. Overwatch League or if they decide to cancel said event, derived from the decrease in the public in this specific tournament.

Finally, there is no deadline that is not met and with the occasion of celebrating its 25th anniversary, Rockstar Games confirmed that it will show in style a trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI during the month of September, it being feasible that the gala of the Game Awards.

The world of video games will not cease to surprise us and although this year is approaching its end, creative minds do not stop and will continue to conceive commercial strategies to provide us with new experiences and endless hours of entertainmentwhich will open new pages in the history of this exciting industry.