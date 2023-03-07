Mario Day is an annual celebration that takes place on March 10. This date was chosen because the abbreviation “Mar” (for March) followed by the number 10 resembles the spelling of the name “Mario”. This celebration originated as an initiative by Nintendo to honor its iconic video game character, Mario, who has been a fan favorite since its inception in the 1980s.

Nintendo is running a big sale this week on several titles related to the series of Super Mario on Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED consoles. Those of you who have been Nintendo fans for a long time probably know that the Japanese game developer almost never offers discounts on its self-developed titles, except in some very rare cases. Fortunately, in the antechamber of the “Mario’s Day”which is celebrated this week, Nintendo decided to launch its best offers so far in 2023.

Starting today, March 5, and running through March 11, Nintendo is offering a 33% discount in nine different Mario-related games on Switch. Each game included in these offers sells for $39.99 USD. These discounts extend to some of the most critically acclaimed games coming to Switch, like Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

In addition to being Super Mario related, there are a couple of games that Nintendo has included in this sale that wouldn’t normally be associated with the company mascot. These are: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Yoshi’s Crafted World. While both titles don’t feature Mario directly, both Yoshi and Donkey Kong historically have ties to Super Mario, so it’s only logical to see Nintendo reduce the price of these games too.

The full game list is:

–Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

– New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe

– Luigi’s Mansion 3

– Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

– Super Mario Maker 2

– Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

– Yoshi’s Crafted World

– Super Mario Odyssey

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: These are opportunities worth waiting for. It’s time to complete your collection of Mario games, if any are missing.