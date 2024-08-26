UPDATE: Nintendo has confirmed an Indie World and Partner Showcase presentation for tomorrow, and here you can find out all the details about these digital events.

Although there is nothing confirmed at the moment, it is expected that a new event will take place at some point in September. Nintendo Direct focused on some of the titles that the Japanese company will deliver to us in the second half of the year. Now, A new rumor has indicated that this event would happen sooner than expected.

According to PH Brazil, a journalist from Brazil, the Big N is planning to move its Nintendo Direct from September to the end of August. This means that one of these beloved digital presentations would take place this very week.For the moment, the company has remained silent, and there is no official information about an event for the next few days or for the next month.

Let us remember that Nintendo is planning to launch The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi Brotherhood and Mario Party Jamboree in the coming months, So this presentation would give us more information about these titles.. Likewise, the exact release date of Metroid Prime 4: Beyondso there is still room for some surprises.

One of the reasons why Nintendo could advance the Direct this time has to do with its new console. Let’s remember that the company has confirmed that its next generation is already on console, and with rumors of a launch for the first half of 2025, this means that at the end of this year a presentation focused entirely on the Switch 2 would take place.

We just have to wait for more information to become available. In related topics, you can learn more about the Nintendo Museum here. Likewise, the release date of the Switch 2 is also in the works.

A Nintendo Direct this week sounds a bit complicated. Remember that the Japanese company’s last presentation was just two months ago, and there’s nothing that warrants having a presentation of this style as soon as possible. Even a Direct in September this time sounds a bit complicated.

Via: Family boards