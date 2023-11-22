Nintendo announced its plans for the Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023to be held from 24 to 26 November. The company’s stand will be located inside the pavilion 11and there will be over 90 stations where participants can try out titles such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder And Super Mario RPG.

Participants will also be able to use their own account Nintendo to get exclusive rewards like 100 Platinum Points, a set of pins from MyNintendo And a coupon with a 10% discount for the store.

NINTENDO AT MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2023

A BIG RETURN WITH A LARGE STAND AND A STAGE ACTIVE UNINTERRUPTEDLY FOR THE ENTIRE DURATION OF THE EVENT

This year too, Nintendo confirms its presence at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics with a large and colorful stand in pavilion 11 of Fieramilano (Rho). In the area, in addition to the many gaming opportunities and exclusive activities, there will be a large stage that is always active during all days of the event. Insights, panels and gameplay sessions with well-known creators from the world of Nintendo and the moderation of Dino Lanaro will enliven the stage, creating an experience never seen before. The unmissable event is from November 24th to 26th!

Milan, 22 November 2023 – Nintendothe leading Japanese company in the field of interactive entertainment, will be present again this year at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics. In the large dedicated stand, located in pavilion 11 of Fieramilano (Rho), visitors will be able to try on approximately 90 stations the latest news from Nintendo Switch family of consoleslike the most recent releases dedicated to the mustachioed plumber Super Mario: Super Mario Bros. Wonder And Super Mario RPG which celebrate two great returns: the first, that of the original 2D scrolling formula after more than a decade and the second that of the great role-playing classic from 1996, also available for the first time in Italian. In addition, video game enthusiasts will be able to get a taste of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crownoutgoing on Nintendo Switch the next January 18th. Finally, to enliven the gaming sessions open to the public with many surprises, a large stage active continuously for all the days of the event it will host moments of sharing, gameplay and unmissable insights in the company of many well-known creators of the world of Nintendo.

The internship of Nintendo will be the absolute protagonist of the 2023 edition of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics. The stage, moderated by the well-known actor and television presenter Dino Lanaro, will see a series of events alternate continuously that will make the experience at the fair unforgettable. Many exceptional guests will be on stage exploring the exclusives of the big N: AUCH, Azalona, Clear, Ckibe, Cydonia, Nut, Davide Vix, Farenz, Fraffrog, Frake, Francesco Pardini, Froz3n, Giacomo Bevilacqua, Gravier, IlGattoSulTubo, Joepad17, Karin Maaaka, Lokk1, Mandrake, PlayerInside, Poketonx, RoundTwo, Sabaku no Maiku, Yes and the best Italian players of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet and of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Inside the stand, there will be an area entirely dedicated to Nintendo e-commerce. Here, guests will be able to check in by registering the QR code associated with your Nintendo account (visible by logging into the site Nintendo.it and selecting “your QR-code check in” in your account settings) to get fantastic gadgets and prizes**: 100 Platinum Points (credited the week following the event to the account), a set of exclusive My Nintendo pinsa Nintendo Store flyer containing a unique code for one 10% discount% valid on the dates indicated and one eShop brochures essential to not miss the latest news from the world of Nintendo.

The wide range of exclusives present in the Nintendo area in this edition of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, characterized by around 90 available gaming stations, will be the reflection of the great success achieved in 2023 by the Japanese video game giant. The Star of the year and of the event will be Super Mariopresent on site with Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe latest platform adventure of the mustachioed plumber who amazed the public and critics with an epic return, after more than 10 years, to the classic 2D formula and with Super Mario RPGthe role-playing game born in 1996 from the successful collaboration of Nintendo And Square, now also available in Italian. The luckiest visitors will be able to celebrate this success with Super Mariowho will be present in some moments of the event, in the company of Louis And Tom Nook.

To define the soul of showfloor will be the many titles that have written the 2023 biography of hybrid console by Nintendo. Present, therefore, the masterpiece The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, set in a Hyrule without borders and limits to creativity; the most recent WarioWare: Move it!the video game of Mario’s famous nemesis, which with its crazy minigames will guarantee maximum fun for all visitors; Pikmin 4the latest chapter of the strategic series dear to the creator of Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto; the colourful Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demonexemplary for its hand-drawn artistic form; Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxethe remastered version of one of the chapters of the most loved floating platformer of all time and Metroid Prime Remastered, the great return of the longest-running space bounty hunter in gaming history. Space also for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violetthe open-world revolution of the video game saga by Pokémon. The indispensable protagonist will be fun on the move with Nintendo Switch Sports, Ring Fit Adventure, Mario Golf: Super Rush And Mario Strikers: Battle League Footballsupported by competitive titles Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3 and the timeless Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Also unmissable are the great classics of Nintendo Switch as Bayonetta 3, Metroid Dread, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country™: Tropical Freeze, Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Kirby and the Lost Land and the beloved Animal Crossing: New Horizonspresent to offer a substantial taste of the Nintendo Difference.

Numerous surprises await even the most cross-media gamers, first of all the possibility of previewing a game Prince of Persia: The Lost Crownthe action platformer from Ubisoftcoming soon Nintendo Switch The January 18th. Thanks to portability of the Nintendo console, the gaming experience of this metroidvania – a new genre for the famous series – promises to be unique and unparalleled. To enhance the charm of Italian independent development, it will also be possible to try it as an exclusive preview On Your Tail™the relaxing 3D life simulation game with a detective story, made by Memorable Games. Still within the area, it will also be possible to spend time in the company of Sonic Superstarsthe 2D platformer with 3D graphics by SEGA® available from October 17, HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbochargedthe racing game by Milestones about the craziest cars in the world, back to bring fun to levels never seen before and Disney Illusion Islandthe adventure of the famous baby mouse and his friends entirely hand-drawn and with an original soundtrack.

Present with a totally dedicated area, too Nintendo Switch OLED model, with a 7-inch OLED screen with intense colors and high contrast. Players will be able to try, in portable mode, a variety of successful titles specially selected to experience theimmersive experience of this exclusive technology and the larger screen compared to the classic flagship model: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged, On Your Tail, Luigi’s Mansion 3 And Super Mario RPG.

With a program and training never seen before, Nintendo is preparing to give as a gift to all visitors of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2023 a weekend full of activities and unforgettable moments. The appointment is from 24 to 26 November in pavilion 11 of FieraMilano (Rho)!

* The complete calendar of appointments:

Friday 24 November

From 10:00 to 10:45 – Game session on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional route passes

From 11:00 to 11:45 – Joepad17 challenges the public to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

From 12:00 to 12:45 – Play Super Mario Bros. Wonder with Cydonia and RoundTwo

From 1pm to 1.45pm – Talk The Legend of Zleda: Tears of the Kingdom with Sabaku no Maiku

From 2.00pm to 2.45pm – Let’s play together with Dino Lanaro and Davide Vix at WarioWare: Move it!

From 3.00pm to 3.45pm – Play Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet with Cydonia and Francesco Pardini

From 4pm to 5.30pm – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Invitational

From 5.45pm to 6.30pm – Let’s play together with Dino Lanaro and IlGattoSulTubo at Super Mario Bros. Wonder

From 6.45pm to 7.30pm – Let’s play together with Joepad17 at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Saturday 25 November

From 10.30 to 11.15 – Talk Super Mario Bros. Wonder with PlayerInside

From 11.30 to 12.15 – Sida at the 2022 Pokémon World Champion Edoardo Cunha with Pardini

From 12.30pm to 1.15pm – Talk The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with Cydonia and Sabaku no Maiku

From 1.30pm to 2.30pm – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gameplay with Fraffrog and Giacomo Bevilacqua

From 2.45pm to 3.30pm – Play Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet with Cydonia and Francesco Pardini

From 3.45pm to 4.30pm – Talk Super Mario Bros. Wonder with Froz3n, Poketonx, Gravier and Frake

From 4.45pm to 5.30pm – Talk Super Mario RPG with Farenz and RoundTwo

5.45pm to 6.30pm – Mandarake will play WarioWare: Move it!

From 6.45pm to 7.30pm – Talk Pikmin 4 with PlayerInside

Sunday 26 November

From 10.30 to 11.15 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons gameplay with Chiara, Ckibe and Azalona

From 11.30am to 12.15pm – Talk The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with PlayerInside

From 12.30pm to 1.15pm – Talk DLC Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet with Cydonia

From 1.30pm to 2.30pm – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gameplay with Sio, Dado and a pro-player

From 2.45pm to 3.30pm – Talk Pikmin 4 with RoundTwo

From 3.45pm to 4.30pm – Talk Super Mario Bros. Wonder with Cyodnia

From 4.45pm to 5.45pm – WarioWare Gameplay: Move it! with KarinMaaaka and Lokk1

From 6pm to 6.30pm – Dino Lanaro interviews Vegas Jones

From 6.30pm to 7.15pm – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gameplay with AUCH

** While supplies last