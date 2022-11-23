Nintendo announces its presence at Milan Games Week & Cartoons 2022 with many initiatives dedicated to its most recent titles. During the event, to be held from 25 to 27 November at the Fiera Milano Rho pole, great space will in fact be given to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet thanks to the presence of Pikachu character suit and a panel entirely dedicated to the pair of ninth generation titles.

Among the other games protagonists of the event we find Bayonet 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3 And Mario Strikers Battle League Football. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

From November 25th to 27th, video game enthusiasts will find something for their teeth thanks to the large area dedicated to Nintendo. Waiting for them in the historic location of Fiera Milano, there will be 1,000 square meters with over 100 gaming stations and the entire Nintendo Switch line-up: the largest Nintendo area ever! Star of the Gaming Zone: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the first open world Pokémon video games, to which an entire zone is dedicated to immerse yourself in the new game world without borders.

Milan, 23 November 2022 – The upcoming new edition of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, the event that brings together all the best of pop culture, from videogames to boardgames, from comics to cosplay, will be like a real amusement park full of passions and emotions. Starting Friday November 25th as far as Sunday 27the pavilions of Milan fairfrom8 to 20, will be the epicenter of entertainment in all its forms. In this context, it cannot be missing – as per tradition – Nintendoa world leader in the creation and development of interactive entertainment.

In fact, the big N will be one of the undisputed protagonists of the 2022 edition, with a space of well 1,000 m2 in the broad Gaming Zone powered by GameStopwithin the Pavilion 16. All the latest news for Nintendo Switch will be available to enthusiasts, from the engaging and now well-known Mario Kart 8 Deluxewith all the new tracks introduced by the paid DLC Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Course Pass, passing through the frenetic Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, Nintendo Switch Sports and its sports disciplines, the compelling Bayonet 3up to the colorful and strategic Splatoon 3.

At center stage, they cannot be missing Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetthe latest titles available exclusively on consoles Nintendo, in players’ hands for a few days. The new chapters of the series offer a totally new experience compared to the previous ones, thanks to the revolution represented by a game world without borders, a freedom never experienced before in the pocket monster series. And the news does not end here: for the first time, in fact, it is possible to explore the entire region in the company of up to 3 friends, and ride the legendary Pokémon Koraidon (in Pokémon Scarlet) and Miraidon (in Pokémon Violet) to reach even the most hidden points of Paldea, from the mainland to the stretches of water, up to the highest peaks. Furthermore, Scarlet and Violet offer the player not only freedom on an exploratory level, but also on a narrative one, allowing to tackle the three paths of the story in the preferred order, creating a tailor-made adventure according to your tastes.

There will be many Nintendo Switch stations where you can try the two Pokémon titles. In addition, some Nintendo Switch OLED model consoles will also be available to the public, with a 7-inch OLED screen with more intense colors and high contrast to better enjoy the new open world experience of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

But that’s not all: fans will have the impression of immersing themselves in the borderless world of Scarlet and Violet thanks to an entire wall where they can explore the map of Paldea and they can take a photo together with the three initial Pokémon of the new video games – Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly – to then share on social media using the hashtag #PokemonScarlattoVioletto. Finally, the most famous Pokémon in the world will visit Milan Games Week & Cartoomics: the Pikachu character suit will welcome all children and fans present.

Nintendo he will not wait even in the activities that will animate the Main stage of the event, pampering fans and enthusiasts with conferences and special initiatives. It begins Friday 25 from 13.00 to 13.30 with a moment dedicated to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Breathtaking challenges at the wheel of very fast karts will be staged on stage, the ideal moment to discover the circuits of Pass Additional Routes, but also to cheer on your favorite character! Who will cross the finish line first?

Saturday 26 November from 16.00 to 16.45to take the central stage will be the pocket monsters with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Fans will be able to discover all the secrets of the first Pokémon open world adventure together with the content creator Cydonia.

In the end, Sunday 27 November from 12.30 to 13.00Milan Games Week & Cartoomics will become the most colorful fair ever with Splatoon 3. The engaging third chapter of the colorful shooter will be the protagonist of a panel, where all the secrets of the title will be revealed thanks to Cydonia.

Alongside the latest Nintendo news and special activities, ample space will also be given to the complete line-up of the last year. Splatoon 3 in fact, it will have a dedicated area in the Gaming Zones: two fierce teams of 4 players will always be fighting to make their color stand out. The exciting challenges of the most colorful shooter ever will also be broadcast on the screens of the Gaming Zone, allowing all the public of the fair to witness the furious battles to the last spot.

Also Bayonet 3the action of Platinum Games with frenetic gameplay in search of excess and amazement for the player, will have a dedicated area, accompanied by the fun Mario Strikers Battle League Footballa title in which the beloved characters of the Mushroom Kingdom compete in Strike, a 5 against 5 sport that is very similar to football, but without all those annoying rules.

Finally, space also for Nintendo eShopthe digital shop for Nintendo Switch family of consoles which allows you to access over 4000 titles in a few simple steps, from the comfort of your home. And for the few who have not yet decided to switch to the latest addition from Nintendo, an entire table with some of the most representative games from Nintendo will be dedicated to Nintendo Switch – OLED model, with its 7-inch OLED screen and slimmer bezel. The rich colors and high contrast of the screen ensure a satisfying gaming experience in handheld and tabletop mode.

