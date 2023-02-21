Nintendo will be at PAX East 2023, as confirmed by the company itself. The Pokémon Company will also be present at the same event, just to say that it will be a good three days for Nintendo Switch owners. The house of Mario will bring some of his most recent titles, among which hopefully will be present in playable form as well The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It should be specified that the presence of the latter is more a desire of the players, given that Nintendo has not announced anything about it. In fact it didn’t provide any lineup of his participation, which is not very strange, but obviously the lottery of hypotheses has opened.

After all, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be perfect for the event, given the distance of less than two months from exit date. Please note that PAX East 2023 will take place from March 23-26, 2023 in Boston, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12, 2023 worldwide. In short, at the time of the event the game should be practically finished, also bearing in mind the times of production of the cartridges and of distribution on the market.

Of course it is fair to point out that these are for the most part speculations, with nothing official behind it. When Nintendo announces its lineup for PAX East 2023 we will be able to tell you.