Nintendo has announced that it will be at the Milan Games Week & Comics from 25 to 27 November 2022, where it will lead among others Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The stand of the Super Mario company will be more than 1000 square meters and will offer over one hundred game stations with Nintendo Switch. The new Pokémon will have an entire dedicated area that will allow players to experience them live.

Let’s read other details taken from the official press release:

There big N will be one of the undisputed protagonists of the 2022 edition, with a space of 1,000 square meters in the large Gaming Zone powered by GameStop, inside Hall 16. All the latest news for Nintendo Switch will be available to enthusiasts, from the engaging and now well-known Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with all the new tracks introduced by the paid DLC Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Courses Pass, passing through the frenetic Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, Nintendo Switch Sports and its sports disciplines, the captivating Bayonetta 3 , up to the colorful and strategic Splatoon 3.

At the center of the scene, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet cannot be missing, the latest titles available exclusively on Nintendo consoles, in the hands of players for a few days. The new chapters of the series offer a totally new experience compared to the previous ones, thanks to the revolution represented by a game world without borders, a freedom never experienced before in the pocket monster series. And the news does not end here: for the first time, in fact, it is possible to explore the entire region in the company of up to 3 friends, and ride the legendary Pokémon Koraidon (in Pokémon Scarlet) and Miraidon (in Pokémon Violet) to reach even the most hidden points of Paldea, from the mainland to the stretches of water, up to the highest peaks. Furthermore, Scarlet and Violet offer the player not only freedom on an exploratory level, but also on a narrative one, allowing you to tackle the three story paths in the preferred order, creating a tailor-made adventure according to your tastes.

There will be many Nintendo Switch stations where you can try the two Pokémon titles. In addition, some Nintendo Switch OLED model consoles will also be available to the public, with a 7-inch OLED screen with more intense colors and high contrast to better enjoy the new open world experience of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

But that’s not all: fans will have the impression of immersing themselves in the boundless world of Scarlet and Violet thanks to an entire wall where they can explore the map of Paldea and will be able to take a photo together with the three initial Pokémon of the new video games – Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly – then share on social media using the hashtag #PokemonScarlattoVioletto. Finally, the most famous Pokémon in the world will make a stop at Milan Games Week & Cartoomics: the Pikachu costume character will welcome all the children and fans present.

Nintendo will not wait even in the activities that will animate the Main Stage of the event, pampering fans and enthusiasts with conferences and special initiatives. It begins on Friday 25 from 13.00 to 13.30 with a moment dedicated to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Breathtaking challenges will be staged on stage at the wheel of very fast karts, the ideal moment to discover the circuits of the Additional Paths Pass, but also to cheer on your favorite character! Who will cross the finish line first?

On Saturday 26 November from 16.00 to 16.45, the pocket monsters with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take the central stage. Fans will be able to discover all the secrets of the first Pokémon open world adventure together with content creator Cydonia.

Finally, Sunday 27 November from 12.30 to 13.00, Milan Games Week & Cartoomics will become the most colorful fair ever with Splatoon 3. The engaging third chapter of the colorful shooter will be the protagonist of a panel, where all the secrets of the title will be revealed thanks to Cydonia .

Alongside the latest Nintendo news and special activities, ample space will also be given to the complete line-up of the last year. In fact, Splatoon 3 will have a dedicated area in the Gaming Zone: two fierce teams of 4 players will always be fighting to make their color stand out. The exciting challenges of the most colorful shooter ever will also be broadcast on the screens of the Gaming Zone, allowing all the public of the fair to witness the furious battles to the last spot.

Bayonetta 3, the action by PlatinumGames with frenetic gameplay in search of excess and amazement for the player, will also have a dedicated area, accompanied by the fun Mario Strikers Battle League Football, a title in which the beloved characters from the Mushroom Kingdom they compete in Strike, a 5 against 5 sport that is very similar to football, but without all those annoying rules.

Finally, there is also space for the Nintendo eShop, the digital store for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles that allows access to over 4,000 titles in a few simple steps, from the comfort of home. And for the few who have not yet decided to switch to the latest addition from Nintendo, an entire table with some of the most representative games from Nintendo will be dedicated to Nintendo Switch – OLED model, with its 7-inch OLED screen and a thinner bezel. The rich colors and high contrast of the screen ensure a satisfying gaming experience in handheld and tabletop modes.