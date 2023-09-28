Nintendo will release a new series of tracks for F-Zero 99 this September 29th. “Along with the addition of the Queen League in the way Grand Prix, you will get five additional tracks, including Red Canyon I,” the company confirmed. According to dataminer OatmealDome, the other four tracks that will be added to the game are Mute City II, Port Town I, White Land II and Death Wind II.

The massively multiplayer racing game was a surprise release in switch last month. At its release, it only had seven tracks from the F-Zero original, but Nintendo previously confirmed that it planned to add more.

Following tomorrow’s content update, a second set of tracks will arrive in mid-October and will primarily consist of circuits from the King League.

OatmealDome also recently discovered new modes that are not in the game yet.

The first of them is him Arcade mode, which will apparently add a timer and place ‘time gates’ on each track. This mode may involve continually going through doors to refill the timer, with the last player standing being the winner.

They also discovered the presence of a mode called Survivalbut they noted that there isn’t much information to go with it, other than a model of a flat square with a circle in it.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I hope they keep this game alive longer than PacMan 😀 And please give the community its new F-Zero.