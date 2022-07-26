A user TikTok modified their car to use a steering wheel attack Wii as the actual steering wheel of the car.

The user of TikTok Tyler Atkin, known as Ttptng, posted a video showing him tweaking a Wii steering wheel accessory, essentially replacing it behind the wheel of his own car. Typically, the accessory is used to play Mario Kart and no one has ever thought of putting it in a real car.

Right after that, Atkin went for a spin using the steering wheel, claiming he had “a hideous experience”, which is no big surprise considering the wheel was designed more to dodge bananas than to be used in real life.

Not satisfied with this experiment the user has also replaced the gearbox with the Wii nunchuck. What started out as a somewhat innocent and fun project led the TikToker to go all-in within “Wiiata” (as he calls his machine), replacing the mat with the Wii Fit yoga mat.



Atkin regularly posts updates on his Wiiata, so if you’re curious what his next moves are, you can check out his account.

Source: Kotaku