A Dutch collector has auctioned a model very particular of Nintendo Wii, plated in 24 carat gold, which the now bankrupt THQ intended to give to Queen Elizabeth II in 2009. The object was designed for the release of the Big Family Games party game, but had never reached Buckingham Palace due to the strict policy governing the sending of gifts to Her Majesty. Don, nickname of the collector who bought the rarity in turn from an unspecified seller, has decided to put the console up for sale, but it is not the first time that he has tried: in October 2021 it had already been put on eBay, at a price of $ 300,000. However, the site had canceled the ad, as the price was too dissimilar to the rest of the user’s listings according to eBay’s policy. The new auction is on Goldin, which doesn’t have the same restrictions. Bids are currently up to $ 2,000, and the auction will end in 15 days on May 21st.