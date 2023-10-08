Game Informer managed to interview both the main director and director of programming of Pikmin 4, Yuji Kandoas well as the director of planning Pikmin 4, Yutaka Hiramuki. In the extensive interview, employees of Nintendo about working with Shigeru Miyamotothe creator of the adorable franchise Pikminand specifically they were asked how do you feel about that process of working with a legend like Miyamoto?

Mr. Kando responded by saying that he “always feels honored to be able to work with the Mr. Miyamoto. That being said, I hope people don’t misunderstand this, but we don’t work on a game with the goal of ‘making the user happy.’ Mr. Miyamoto‘”.

They were also asked if the statement of the Mr. Miyamoto in 2015 was inaccurate, as he had previously said that Pikmin was “almost finished,” although the game wasn’t released until this year. Keep reading to find out their answers.

In interviews with the developers of Pikmin 4, Shigeru Miyamoto said:

“My words carry a lot of weight, people would be confused if I said anything even remotely random.”

Do you have an example of a strange or random comment that Miyamoto offered during the development of Pikmin 4? I imagine it must be terrifying Miyamoto examine your game and offer feedback. How do you feel about that process of working with a legend like Miyamoto?

Kando: I always feel honored to be able to work with him Mr. Miyamoto. That said, I hope people don’t misunderstand this, but we don’t work on a game with the goal of “making the user happy.” Mr. Miyamoto“. What’s important is how deep we go into discussing the game, and those discussions are the moments where we see how deeply we thought about the game’s design. So in that sense, yes, we get nervous before an argument with the Mr. Miyamoto.”

In 2015, Shigeru Miyamoto said in an interview that the development of Pikmin 4 was “very close to completion.” Was that statement inaccurate at the time?

Kando: After the development of Pikmin 3we started the development of Pikmin 4 like a small team. As we made several attempts and tried various things, there were times where we could see the game taking shape, but as we had to prioritize other projects, we were not able to create the framework of the development team necessary to complete the game. But the fruits of our labor during that time led to the result of what is Pikmin 4 nowadays.

Pikmin 4 is available for nintendo switch from July 21, 2023.

Editor’s note: It must be terrifying in fact, that Miyamoto Have feedback about the game you are developing. And those who contradict him must be very brave, in the end these exchanges have always resulted in excellent games.