At the moment Nintendo switches is going through its sixth year of existence, with games that have really attracted attention and also for the release of versions of this console that go from the lite until the smelled. However, the high temperatures could affect the operation of the systems, which is why the company issued a warning.

There may be some cases of battery condensation due to exposing the console to these high degrees, so when suspecting the case of a leak, it is advisable to turn off the system to avoid damage. And yes, there is an emphasis on shutting down, as it can easily be confused with sleep mode, which really doesn’t do much good when the crash happens.

Condensation may form on the game console if the temperature of the place where the game console is placed suddenly changes. If condensation occurs, disconnect the power and place it in a warm room until the water droplets dry. For information on how to disconnect the power, see these questions and answers.

It is worth mentioning that in case the console cannot be turned off manually, it can be forced by pressing the power off button for 12 seconds so that it can finish working completely. Also, it is recommended not to force it when the user does not have proper ventilation.

Editor’s note: They are devices that obviously should not be exposed to high temperatures and much less to direct sunlight. So, if you don’t have a fan or air conditioning, it would be best not to turn on the device until the heat has cooled down.