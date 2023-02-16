We are only a few weeks away from the digital stores of the 3DS and Wii U shut down permanently. Thus, Nintendo has shared a statement where it not only reminds us of the imminent death of the corresponding eShops, but it offers more information to those who still have money in their accounts.

To start, next March 27, 2023 will be the day when buying digital games in 3DS and Wii U stores will no longer be possible. However, you have until March 2024 so that all the money you have linked to these accounts can be transferred to your profile on Switch, and make use of this.

If you have unused balance in the eShop for 3DS or Wii U, all you have to do is link your Nintendo Network ID account to your Nintendo profileand merge the wallets to continue using the money to buy games, DLC, content passes, and other similar items on Switch.

Even after March 27, 2023, these stores will still be open, but only to re-download content you’ve already purchased, and receive updates. On related topics, Saudi Arabia invests in Nintendo again.

Editor’s Note:

The closure of the eShop for the 3DS and Wii U is a real shame. Both stores feature games and DLC that you can’t find anywhere else, or at least make enjoying a couple of classic titles more accessible.

Via: Nintendo