A Nintendo wants to pass the stage and get closer to the Brazilian public. The game and console developer has been taking strides to consolidate itself once again in the national market.

Officially, Big N arrived here in 1993 through a partnership with Gradiente e Estrela, which would later become Playtronic.

After several changes regarding the company’s representatives here, and in decline with its failed Wii U console, it left in 2015. To give you an idea, the model sold just over 13 million pieces of hardware worldwide.

In 2017, the Japanese company launched the hybrid Nintendo Switch, which today has more than 132 million units sold, for comparison purposes. With it, Nintendo consolidated its sales and officially returned to the national market in 2000. Since then, it has increased its presence, with the sale of consoles, national eshop and games localized for Brazilian Portuguese, to name a few.

She, who was present at BGS (Brazil Game Show), an event dedicated to games, went to CCXP, a pop culture event, with the aim of expanding her audience and riding on the success of “Super Mario Bros. The Movie (2023)”.

“This is Mario’s big year and CCXP is about pop culture. Mario is part of pop culture. So, we came here to feel the audience and the energy. In addition, we also launched the (game) Super Mario Bros. Wonder in Portuguese”, explained Bill Van Zyll, director of Nintendo for Latin America, exclusively to ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

Bill points out that the Brazilian market was the ninth most watched Mario film.

“The idea is to work more and more here and climb the ladder in Brazil. Make the brand grow and reach more consumers. But I am very happy with the results.”

For the gaming public, the director made it very clear what Big N’s next steps are here, such as continuing to bring national physical media, localizing the games, having launches on the so-called “day one” or together with the global.

The executive explains that he is on track to reach a market share of 40%, as is the case in Chile and Mexico. Even without commenting on numbers, he states that there is strong growth here.

*The interview took place during CCXP, held from November 30th to December 3rd. ISTOÉ DINHEIRO went to the event at the invitation of Nintendo.