A few months ago the president of NintendoShuntaro Furukawa, confirmed on his X account the existence of the Switch’s successor. Now he has just shared another piece of news by ensuring that The company wants to make sure it has enough consoles before launching it on the market.

The information comes from a recent meeting with the company’s investors, where Furukawa answered several questions about the Nintendo Switch 2. One of them had to do with how they intended to combat resellers. The president said they will offer enough so that customers do not have to turn to these people.

Curiously, Furukawa’s words coincide with rumors from a few months ago. They had assured that the new hybrid console would be released this year, but they decided to delay its launch to ensure they had enough supply for those interested.

Source: Nintendo

For now, Nintendo Switch 2 does not have an exact release date. However, confirmation that it is already on the way has fans eager for any news. The company will probably share the first details and the arrival date in the next few months. When do you think we’ll have it in our hands?

What else has been said about the Nintendo Switch 2?

As for official information, we only know that the Nintendo Switch 2 is a reality and is on the way. However, there are already several rumors about this console and its capabilities. Supposedly its power will be similar to that of an Xbox One or PS4, as it was even able to run the demo of The Matrix Awakens in Unreal Engine 5.

It is also said that its new joy-con will now attach magnetically to the console, and that the pro controls from its predecessor will be compatible with it. In addition to this, it is said that it will also have backwards compatibility with the entire Switch catalog. Will you buy it if all this turns out to be true?

