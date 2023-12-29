During the era of the Wii and DS, Nintendo achieved such great success that many thought it would never reach this point again, especially considering the failure that was the Wii U. However, the switch has made it clear that one mistake does not mean the end of a company. In this way, today, the last day of the year for the stock market, It has been recorded that the Big N has reached its highest point in stock market history.

As has been reported, during the last day of the year for executives, Nintendo's value on the international stock market reached its highest point in more than a decade, thus surpassing what was seen during the Wii and DS era. This, without a doubt, is due to a fantastic 2023 for the company.

On the last trading day of the year, Nintendo shares *finally* top their Wii-era highs from 2007 to reach a new record. pic.twitter.com/r7yqBaH6LU — Gearoid Reidy リーディー・ガロウド (@GearoidReidy) December 29, 2023

Not only does the Switch continue to sell like hot cakes, exceeding 130 million units worldwide, but we also saw the premiere of the movie Super Mario Bros. which grossed more than a billion dollars at the box office. Finally, we must not leave aside all the software that the company gave us, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich for many is the Game of the Year in 2023.

While Nintendo's value likely won't surpass this point again for a long time, The possibility that the next Big N console will become as popular as its predecessor is not ruled out., and instead of these high levels being a rare occurrence, they become a standard for the Japanese company. We just have to wait and see. In related topics, a flash card for the Switch arises. Similarly, GTA V could come to this console.

After the failure of the Wii U, it's good to see that Nintendo didn't give up. The Switch is an extremely successful console, and this is well deserved. It will be interesting to see how the company does in the future, since there is a possibility of this repeating itself with the launch of the Switch 2 and the release of the movie The Legend of Zelda in the future.

