Many are looking forward to the arrival of more games to the service of Nintendo Switch Online, both in its base version and in the Expansion Pack. In this way, the Big N has updated its release calendar for the rest of the year. In addition to Jet Force Geminiwhich was announced earlier in the week, We can expect a couple more titles before the end of 2023.

According to the official Nintendo site in Japan, 1080 Snowboarding and Harvest Moon 64 will be available in the N64 app in the future. Although at the moment no information has been provided related to the arrival of these titles on the Switch, considering the calendar, they will be available before December 31, 2023.

The calendar also mentions GoldenEye 007and in Japan this title is not yet available in the Nintendo 64 application, and it will arrive together with Jet Force Geminieither Star Twins as it is known in this country, on November 29. Likewise, the Big N has made it clear that This calendar will be updated irregularlysince, unlike the first years of Switch Online, we will not see new additions month after month.

Something interesting is that in this calendar there is no mention of any game from another platform. While the NES and SNES will likely no longer receive content, The SEGA Genesis, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance libraries still have room to add more worthwhile games.

Considering that titles like Earthbound Beginnings of NES and Earthbound from SNES are now available on this service, Fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement regarding the official localization of Mother 3 for the Game Boy Advance, something that could well happen through this platform. Yeah Star Fox 2 was revived and is now available here, the chances of seeing the end of Shigesato Itoi’s trilogy are high.

There are still many games that we have not seen and that, we hope, are available throughout 2024. Titles like Advance Wars, The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords, Metroid Zero Mission, Golden Sunthe trilogy of Donkey Kong Land, Metal Gear: Ghost Babel, Resident Evil Gaiden and more deserve to be available to all Switch Online users.

Now we just have to wait to see what will happen with this service over the next year. Likewise, once the successor to the Switch is available, it will be interesting to see if all the titles already available through this service will stay on Switch, or if they will be ported to the new console.

Editor’s Note:

Switch Online has become a very interesting service. Although during its first year the offer was not that good, once the service expanded, more games arrived and DLC began to be offered, no one can deny that its value began to increase steadily.

