One thing that characterizes Nintendo is its everlasting efforts to keep its platforms as secure as possible. Especially for minors who consume their products. This was the main reason the company took so long to adapt to online play, worried about what might happen when enabling voice chat.

As part of the latest firmware update for Switch is the updated banned words list, which now includes terms that can be linked to the Sandy Hook and Uvalde tragedies, which took place in 2012 and 2022 respectively.

Among the words added this time are organizations like ISIS. Names like Adam Lanza, Alek Minassian and more.

Any user who includes any of the words listed in their profile will receive an automatic name change to “???”j upon updating their console. Two years ago there was a similar situation when the company added terms like “Nazi”, “Slave”, “KKK”, “ACAB”, and “Covid” among many others. In this case it is known that various profanities, terminologies and even different ways of writing and spelling “Hitler” were included.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It is practically impossible to make a platform 100% secure, but it must be recognized and appreciated that companies like Nintendo do not give up and continue to update their guidelines.