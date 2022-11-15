Remember Arms? Nintendo’s colorful spring-loaded boxing game launched in 2017 and was last updated the following year – until today, when it received a mysterious new version.

A number of other older Nintendo Switch games have simultaneously been updated, including Super Mario Maker 2 and Splatoon 2.

And the same mysterious update has also been added to Switch smash hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which Nintendo abandoned a year ago, after 18 months of patchy post-launch support.

“Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience,” Nintendo has stated, in descriptions for each game update.

So, what’s behind these updates? Reliable Nintendo dataminer OatmealDome has suggested there are likely due to a common security issue found in all of the above titles, which Nintendo then saw fit to dig out of the archives in order to fix.

We’ll update if we hear more.

Is there a future for Arms? The fighting game gained a warm reception upon its launch and has since sold more than 2.6m copies, while character Min Min later popped up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Would you like to see the series spring back into life?