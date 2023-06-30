The information emerged in a Q&A session with Nintendo shareholders, during which president Shuntaro Furukawa had his say, explaining that Nintendo’s priority it’s always about creating a product that is easy for your audience to understand and that is clearly fun.

The metaverse it’s an interesting concept (at least for some) and several big gaming companies are trying to figure out if they can somehow invest in this direction. Of course, too Nintendo is among them, but for now the idea is that it is not something really interesting.

Nintendo’s Metaverse Q&A





Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo

The question was: “Recently emerged the metaverse concept, where multiple unspecified users can play together in a shared virtual space. What do you think?”

Furukawa then replied: “Although the enthusiasm is not as high as before, the metaverse continues to capture the attention of many companies around the world and I believe that the concept has potential. But even if we perceive its potentialwe believe it will not be easy to clearly define what kinds of fun and surprises it can offer consumers.”

He went on to say, “We might consider something if we can figure out a way to express it with an approach similar to that of Nintendowhich is easily understood by many consumers, but I think it would be difficult at the moment.”

On the short periodtherefore, we shouldn’t expect any kind of metaverse-related content from Nintendo: we believe that many fans will only be happy about it.

Several companies have scaled back their metaverse efforts—even Disney has eliminated that division—in 7,000 layoffs expected this spring.