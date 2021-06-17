Xbox follows, with an interesting fight for third place between Ubisoft, Square-Enix and Devolver Digital.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo 2021 o E3 2021 is already history for the video game industry, leaving us an atypical edition focused on its digital presentations. Among these was a Nintendo direct loaded with news, much of them collected on the pages of 3DJuegos, which according to Stream Hatchet was the most followed event at the former Los Angeles, California fair.

In the absence of a greater depth in the numbers, the analysis firm states that the Nintendo broadcast had a peak viewership of 3.1 million between Twitch and YouTube Gaming. Xbox came in second place with 2.3 million attendees, while in third place we find the other three most prominent events of the film, the Ubisoft Forward with (1.4 million), the presentation of Square enix (1.3 million) and the issuance of Return Digital (1.1 million).

These numbers reflect the peak of viewers between the two major platforms for this content, but it is not specified whether they also include external live broadcasts, such as those of 3DJuegos, with a coverage that followed live everything that the fair gave of itself. Stream Hatchet is one of the main analysis firms in its field, having left us a list a few months ago with the 15 most viewed video game streams in history on Twitch and YouTube with a considerable Spanish presence.

This morning we also echoed the words of Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, in which he ranked his conference at E3 2021 as the most watched in Microsoft’s history. “Thank you for a fantastic week, our most watched E3 ever. We haven’t felt so much energy and excitement from the fans and the team since the time of the [Xbox] 360. We are motivated by the community’s faith in Xbox, and we will continue to innovate with players at the center of everything we do, “said the executive.

From the pages of the magazine you can also continue to see these days our impressions with the great announcements of E3 2021, as well as special ones, such as one with the 5 best moments of E3 2021, and the 7 moments that we will want to forget.

More on: E3 2021 and Video Game Streaming.