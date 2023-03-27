We are practically a few days away from the month of April, and that also means that time is counted for many fans of Nintendo finally play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And although everything is going well in terms of promotion, there are still many questions regarding the gameplay, something that will apparently change very soon.

Through social networks, it was confirmed by the Japanese company that they will release a new video with approximately 10 min. of duration, even in it we will explore a lot of the gameplay together with the producer of the saga, eiji aonuma. The best thing is that you won’t have to wait long to see it, since they will publish it next 28th March at 7:00 am Pacific time and 9 o’clock from the center of Mexico.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 am PT on our YouTube channel. ▶️ https://t.co/uMUCfVjFQL pic.twitter.com/y49N4jRUTz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2023

Within this video it is expected to have more scenes of the creation of vehicles that could be seen in the last trailer, as well as the mechanics of traveling between heaven and earth in Hyrule. In the same way, it is the perfect setting for Nintendo reveal the rumored LED Switch of the video game, which would have already been leaked through images.

Remember that the game launches on May 12 exclusively for switches.

Editor’s note: Many of us expected a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the title, but having 10 minutes dedicated to gameplay is already something, so we will be attentive to everything they have to say. For its part, I am waiting for the reveal of that special console, although in the leak it looks a bit ugly, I would really like to get it.