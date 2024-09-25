Nintendo announced that it will open an exclusive pop-up store during the Lucca Comics & Games 2024which will be held from October 30th to November 3rd. The store will be in Piazza Bernardini, next to the company’s main pavilion, and will allow us to purchase unique gadgets and accessories from beloved franchises such as The Legend of Zelda, Pikmin, Animal Crossing And Splatoon.

But that’s not all. Inside the main pavilion it will be possible to play some of the company’s latest titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom And Super Mario Party Jamboree. In addition, at the Giardino degli Osservanti, exclusive events dedicated to the universe of Pikmin.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

NINTENDO CONFIRMS ITS PRESENCE AT LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2024

THE FIRST ITALIAN NINTENDO POP-UP STORE IS COMING AND LOTS OF NEW FEATURES

From October 30th to November 3rd, the appointment with Nintendo returns within the walls of Lucca Comics & Games. The most recent exclusives released on Nintendo Switch and many activities and surprises will liven up the monographic stand located as per tradition in Piazza Bernardini every day. A big new feature this year will be the presence, in the same square, of the first Italian Nintendo Pop-Up Store, full of exclusive gadgets and unmissable themed accessories for all fans. In addition, the fun will continue throughout the city with a special area dedicated to the Pikmin saga, set up in the Giardino degli Osservanti, and the opportunity to visit, on October 30th, the official The Legend of Zelda Regional train of Trenitalia.

Milan, 25 September 2024 – The presence of is confirmed again this year Nintendo at Lucca Comics & Games 2024the multidisciplinary pop festival that will be held within the walls of Lucca, in Tuscany, from October 30th to November 3rdThe Japanese interactive entertainment giant will preside over the event with a monographic pavilion located as usual in Bernardini Squarewhere you can enjoy an unforgettable gaming experience with the latest exclusives, such as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom And Super Mario Party Jamboree and the great classics that have contributed to consolidating the title portfolio of the Nintendo Switch family of consoles.

A great novelty of this new edition will be the presence in the same Piazza Bernardini, next to the main pavilion, of an exclusive Nintendo Pop Up Store: for the first time ever in Italy, a space where it will be possible to purchase unique gadgets, merchandise and accessories from the main Nintendo worlds: The Legend of Zelda, Pikmin, Animal Crossing and Splatoon.

Fun with Nintendo will spread throughout Lucca with many new activities and surprises, such as the special initiative dedicated to the video game series Pikmin. During the event, in fact, at the Garden of the Observantsit will be possible to immerse yourself in the universe of the tiny plant-like creatures through an area enriched by gaming stations with Pikmin 4take a photo at our photo corner, equip yourself with a Pikmin viewer and get a special map, useful for the MINI WALK. In fact, for the first time in Italy, the engaging mini-event will be held which will allow players to Pikmin Bloomthe app jointly developed by Niantic and Nintendo, to discover various decorated Pikmin in different locations within the town, including one exclusive for the Lucca Comics & Games event.

And it doesn’t end here! The Nintendo experience will go beyond the city limits of Lucca on Wednesday October 30ththanks to the special Trenitalia Regional train in livery The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomborn from the collaboration between Nintendo and Trenitalia (FS Group), which can be visited by all fans of the saga at the Lucca stationwhere it will remain for the whole day.

More details on the activities organized by Nintendo on the occasion of Lucca Comics & Games 2024will be announced later, but this edition already promises to be the richest and most exciting ever!

For more information:

Nintendo Site: http://www.nintendo.it

Nintendo Switch Website: https://www.nintendo.it/nintendoswitch

My Nintendo Store: https://store.nintendo.it/it

Nintendo Italy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nintendo

Nintendo Switch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NintendoSwitch

Nintendo Italy on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/NintendoItalia

Nintendo Italy on Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/nintendoitalia

Nintendo Italy on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo Switch on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nintendoswitchitalia/