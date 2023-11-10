Nintendo has published the official English translation of the financial report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which concludes with a curious comment on the company’s recent change in approach to hardware and software development.

When asked whether Nintendo has moved towards using software as a means to create new gameplay styles (rather than hardware), Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinya Takahashi stated that recently software and hardware development team they communicate as a “single unit” from the “early stages of hardware development.”

According to Takahashi, this allows Nintendo to create software that takes advantage of the hardware’s features, while also developing a hardware that inspires new software ideas.

Obviously all this immediately pushes us to think about new hardware, or rather the much talked about (although denied from several points of view) Nintendo Switch 2. Obviously it is possible that it is a simple and generic comment on the fact that Nintendo’s internal teams are able to work perfectly in every area.