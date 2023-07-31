VGC has released a new report that Nintendo will release a new console during the second half of 2024. According to this report, the development kit for the new platform would be already in the hands of several partner studios of the company, and some anonymous sources have released the first details on the potential upcoming console.

Similarly to Nintendo Switch also the new platform can be used in portable modeand will have a cartridge slot with which to read physical games. According to some sources the console may be released with an LCD screen instead of an OLED in order to reduce the introductory price, in this way it will be possible to compensate the presence of more storage space.

No details have been released regarding possible backwards compatibility between Switch games and the new platform.

The release window for the second half of 2024 would be chosen for be able to guarantee the presence on the market of an adequate number of consoles, in order to avoid what happened at the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. He thought about assisting this information Eurogamerwhose source confirms not only the release window but also the fact that the console will be playable in handheld mode.

At the moment it is only speculation and there is no confirmation or denial by Nintendo. But if the release window for the new platform is indeed set for mid-2024 we can expect an official announcement from the company very soon. So we just have to wait.

Source: VGC extension Street Gematsu