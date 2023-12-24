Thanks to the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, players know that Nintendo Switch has a decent lineup of video games for early 2024 and even a little beyond.

Fountain: Nintendo.

At least three of the company's releases have firm release dates and as for the other two release windows.

But details about when exactly they will come out are likely to come to light in a new broadcast.

What can you expect from Nintendo? You just have to take a look at the titles we list. Most of them are remakes or reissues of the past that not only have new graphics but also improvements in terms of gameplay and extra content.

We recommend: Nintendo Annual Summary 2023: check your statistics, hours of plays and share them online.

At least for now one of them is somewhat original and it is the title of Princess Peach, the second in which she has the leading role; We must not forget that the first is Super Princess Peach for NDS.

Fountain: Nintendo.

It is quite likely that Nintendo will have a Nintendo Direct in early 2024. But if it is similar to other times then it is feasible that it will take place until February.

At least to remind fans what he has planned for the rest of next year. However, rumors about the Switch's successor could alter these plans. So it is best to be on the lookout and wait for official announcements.

Inspired by the dynamics of Mexican families and adding a characteristic Latin flavor, Nintendo presents a television commercial designed for the Mexican market, highlighting the games #Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and #SuperMarioBrosWonder for the console #NintendoSwitch. That… pic.twitter.com/6vxxxC1tTG — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) November 7, 2023

Another Code: Recollection

Departure Date or Window: January 19, 2024

This is a compilation and remake of two adventure games. The first is Another Code: Two Memorieswhich came out on NDS and which we knew in America as Trace Memory; and Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories for Wii that never came to our region.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong Remake

Departure Date or Window: February 16, 2024

This is a remake of the original Mario vs. donkey kong which originally came out on the Game Boy Advance and has 3D graphics with new options.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Departure Date or Window: March 22, 2024

It is an entirely new title focused on Princess Peach who participates in a series of scenarios reminiscent of plays and with different costumes with their own abilities.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

Departure Date or Window: Summer 2024

This is a remastered version of the original Luigi's Mansion 2 for Nintendo 3DS, and that stands out more for the graphical renovation it has.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door HD

Exit Date or Window: 2024

This is another remaster that many players are looking forward to, and it is a return to the classic style of the games. Paper Mario. It originally came out on the GameCube in 2004.

What do you think of the confirmed releases for the Switch during 2024?

Apart from Nintendo we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.



#Nintendo #games #confirmed #Switch