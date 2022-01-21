As reported by Gamer.ne-jp, the chain of luxury hotels Plan Do See announced that the former headquarters of Nintendo, in Kyoto, will be transformed into one of their hotels, with opening scheduled for the month of April of this year.

Prices for a single night will fluctuate around 100,000 yen (about $ 900) and the rooms, renovated by the Japanese architect Tadao Ando, will be 18, of which 7 are suites. For the occasion, the building was also given a commemorative name: Marufukuro. You can follow the renovations through the hotel’s official Instagram page, where some photos of the new facade have already been uploaded.

Recall that the building was the headquarters of Nintendo when the company was still dealing exclusively with playing cards, before therefore it transformed into the gaming dream factory that we all know today.

Source: Gamer.ne.jp Street Siliconera