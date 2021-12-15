Nintendo announces that starting tomorrow the Christmas offers on eShop, with over 1,000 titles discounted for Nintendo Switch. Offers will be valid from December 16th at 3:00 pm until December 30th at 11:59 pm and will include lower prices for stocks such as FINAL FANTASY VII, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle And SONIC MANIA.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

OVER 1000 NINTENDO SWITCH SECURITIES DISCOUNT DURING THE CHRISTMAS OFFERS ACTIVE FROM 12/16/2021 AT 3:00 PM

Hundreds of blockbuster titles on offer to play alone or with family and friends

December 15, 2021 – During Christmas offers, over 1000 games for Nintendo Switch will be discounted up to 75%. Sales on Nintendo eShop begin Thursday December 16th at 3pm CET and end Tuesday December 30th at 11:59 pm CET local time.

There is a variety of discounted games for those who enjoy playing online or with their friends and family. Anyone who wants can dance to the latest musical hits and share some fun, as well as keep track of their performance and calories in Just Dance® 2022. Or he can prepare his spaceship for departure, but one or more players chosen at random are imposters bent on killing everyone in Among Us. Or maybe he could take a trip to the Onion Kingdom by putting together a team of chefs in the classic co-op mode or playing online for up to four players in Overcooked! 2.

There is also a lot in store for those who prefer a solo adventure. Like for example trying to save the Halcyon colony while guiding your companions and exploring the galaxy in The Outer Worlds. Or help the rebels liberate the world from Shinra’s rule as Cloud Strife, while facing Strife’s lost past in FINAL FANTASY VII. While for those who want to relive the classic Sonic games and whiz through new zones and reinterpretations of past levels full of secrets and hidden paths never seen before can do so in Sonic Mania.

And in Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle, the most unlikely team of heroes fight across four twisted worlds in dynamic turn-based combat, challenging puzzles and unpredictable enemies to restore order to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Check out some of the titles on offer below and go to Nintendo eShop or at the Nintendo eShop sales hub to see the full line-up as the discounts start:

Title Publisher Discount Just Dance® 2022 Ubisoft 33% Among Us Innersloth 20% Overcooked! 2 Team17 75% The Outer Worlds Take-Two Interactive 60% FINAL FANTASY VII SQUARE ENIX 50% Sonic Mania SAW 50% Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle Ubisoft 63% FINAL FANTASY X / X-2 HD Remaster SQUARE ENIX 50% Cuphead StudioMDHR 30% Dragon Ball FighterZ BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 84% RAYMAN® LEGENDS: DEFINITIVE EDITION Ubisoft 75% Monopoly for Nintendo Switch Ubisoft 75% Trivial Pursuit Live! Ubisoft 60% The Jackbox Party Pack 7 Jackbox Games 35% Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch ™ BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 80% Resident evil 4 CAPCOM 25% FAST RMX Shin’en Multimedia 50% Borderlands Legendary Collection Take-Two Interactive 60% BioShock Remastered Take-Two Interactive 60% Little Nightmares II BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 33% Trials of Mana SQUARE ENIX 50% HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED ™ Milestone 30% No More Heroes Marvelous Europe 50% Stick Fight: The Game Landfall Games 50% Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version SQUARE ENIX 35%

