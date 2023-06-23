This whole week has been relevant in Nintendosince a direct was held in which the games of Super Mario They were wholesale, thus being a rebound for fans of the brand. And now, the company itself has talked a little more about the future, specifically regarding the next console and if it will have significant functionality.

President, shuntaro furukawarecently mentioned that he is already planning how they will put the new console on the market, since there is already a more established audience with switches. At the same time, the way of backward compatibility is being analyzed, because until today it is clearly known if they will continue using cartridges or there will be another format.

Here is what is mentioned:

There are software packages that can be purchased at the store, software that can be downloaded on the game machine, and download-only software. We are looking at future hardware and its specifications, but I can’t explain it here right now. We are considering the future because the proportion of digital sales is increasing.

As can be seen in the declaration of furukawaIt seems that they want to bet on going a little more to the digital part, but they also do not want to leave out those who enjoy their physical products. For now, it may be up for debate how they’re going to implement certain details. However, it would not be ruled out that there is already a beta model of the console.

It could be that we will see the next console in the Nintendo Direct february 2024.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is that I would like to know about the next console, but it seems that we will have to wait a little longer. After all, there are still Switch games to enjoy on the horizon.