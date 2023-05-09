This 2023 nintendoswitch has completed its sixth year of life, which began satisfactorily with the launch of great games such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, for many fans this device is already becoming obsolete in terms of power, and by now they are wondering if the successor to the hybrid is close.

The financial results for the fiscal year have recently been released 2023with prominent reports on the sale of consoles, and in this report it is mentioned that they want to sell 15 million units in the 2024. This has been commented by the president of the company himself, Shuntaro furukawaand therefore, a new device is not planned, at least for before April of 2024.

This is what was mentioned:

It’s going to be hard to keep up the Switch’s sales momentum in its seventh year. Our goal of selling 15 million units this fiscal year is a bit of an exaggeration, but we’ll do everything we can to drive demand ahead of the holiday season so we can hit the target.

At the moment it is clear that Nintendo does not intend to announce anything regarding the new console, because by now the code name of the next project would have come to light, as it happened with switches and his nickname NX. So it could be that until the February direct the product is unveiled, with a launch possibly estimated for the end of 2024.

Via: gonintendo

editor’s note: It would be nice to know the next console, but now that a new Zelda is coming out it would be like hurting yourself, because people would wait for the next device and therefore not buy the game in the first days of release.