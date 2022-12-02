Earlier in the week it was revealed that the Smash World Tour, one of the biggest unofficial tournaments in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, had been cancelled, this after the organizers received a warning from Nintendo. As the details become known, La Gran N has issued a statement clarifying the situationand assures that the idea of ​​canceling the event was not their decision, but rather that of the organizers, Panda Global.

In a message shared to IGN, Nintendo discusses the actions and measures taken by the organizers of the Smash World Tour, as well as the evaluation of their unlicensed activities. Similarly, it has been revealed that this was not a last minute decision, but he warned those responsible in advance that his license would be removed. This was what was said about it:

“Nintendo’s decision was based solely on our evaluation of the proposals submitted by SWT and our evaluation of its unlicensed activities. This decision was not influenced by any external party such as Panda Global. Any partner we license must meet the high standards we demand when it comes to the health and safety of our fans. It is also important that a partner adhere to brand guidelines and conduct themselves in accordance with professional and organizational best practices. We use this same approach to independently assess all partners. If we discover that a member is doing something inappropriate, we will work to correct it. When we notified SWT that we would not license their 2022 or 2023 activities, we also verbally informed them that we did not require them to cancel the final 2022 event due to the impact it would have on players. Therefore, the decision to cancel SWT 2022 was, and remains, their own choice.”

Along with this, Nintendo has indicated that it is open to continue working with the event organizers in the future. For its part, Panda Global has not issued a response to this new statement, something that seems to be only a matter of time. We remind you that Smash World Tour was going to be the biggest event in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the historywith a total of $350 thousand dollars in prizes for the winners.

Via: IGN