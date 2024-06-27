Today, in Japan, the 84th Nintendo General Shareholders Meeting was held. As expected, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the company, was questioned about the successor to the Switch. One of the topics that were touched on in this presentation was the price of this console, which could cost more given the current weak price of the yen.

During the meeting with shareholders, Furukawa was questioned about a possible increase in the current Switch model, as well as a high price of its new console due to the economic situation in Japan. Although the president assured that Your current platform would not suffer any changes in this regard.did not provide clear information about the Switch 2. This is what he commented on the matter:

“We can’t comment on next-gen, but we have no plans to increase current Switch prices in Japan.”

Because of how weak the yen currently is compared to the dollar, Many have expressed concern about a possible high price for the Switch’s successor around the world to counter this.. However, it seems that this will not be the case, although it remains to be seen what will happen in the future. It is very likely that this information will not be available until next year.

Author’s Note:

The Switch 2 will most likely be more expensive than the original Switch, but it won’t reach the prices of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Still, it will be interesting to see how the market will react to this change. While there’s a chance the increase is only $50, it could also be $100.

